Calif. Patient Claims Meta Secretly Swept Up Her Medical Data

By Ben Kochman (July 27, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Facebook's parent company Meta has been hit with a proposed class action claiming that its tracking software secretly harvested a California woman's sensitive medical data to serve her targeted ads, the second such suit filed against the company in as many months. In litigation filed late Monday in California federal court, a woman identified as "Jane Doe" claimed that Meta's popular Pixel tracking tools — pieces of computer code embedded into millions of websites across the world — collected data about her medical conditions entered into online portals run by San Francisco-based UCSF Medical Center and Dignity Health Medical Foundation without her knowledge or consent....

