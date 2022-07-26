BofA Gets Title Insurance Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Josh Liberatore (July 26, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge granted Bank of America's bid to remand its suit seeking coverage for losses related to foreclosed homes in homeowners associations, finding that a group of title insurers' "snap removal" of the case was at odds with the diversity jurisdiction rule. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey said Monday that Fidelity National Title Group Inc. and other title insurers can't get around the forum-defendant rule by removing Bank of America's coverage suit to federal court before any of the defendants were served or joined in the case. Bank of America's bid to remand its suit seeking coverage for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS