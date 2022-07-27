NJ Judge Upholds Property Tax Break For Nonprofit Hospitals

By Sanjay Talwani (July 27, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law clarifying a local property tax exemption for certain nonprofit hospitals, including those that lease parts of their facilities to for-profit entities, is constitutional and will stand, a state judge ruled, rejecting a challenge from municipalities. The Superior Court of New Jersey for Mercer County on Friday dismissed with prejudice a complaint from four municipalities that sought to strike down A.B. 1135, passed in 2021. The law established that facilities of nonprofit hospitals and certain satellite emergency facilities, including those with leases to for-profit entities that deliver health care services, are exempt from local property taxation and instead must pay...

