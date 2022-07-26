Feds Tell 5th Circ. States' Input Isn't Needed To End Title 42

By Rae Ann Varona (July 26, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged the Fifth Circuit to scrap a Louisiana federal judge's order barring the termination of a Trump-era policy authorizing the rapid removal of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the pandemic is no longer a public health emergency. The government said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already determined that the "extraordinary" public health measures adopted in the Title 42 policy were no longer required in the interest of public health. The lower Louisiana federal court's order that prevented the government from ending the policy did not make sense because a notice-and-comment period is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS