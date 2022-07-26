FisherBroyles Boosts Cybersecurity Bench With NY Partner

By Emma Cueto (July 26, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP has added a New York attorney from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP with a focus on cybersecurity and privacy matters as a partner, the firm said Tuesday. Richard Reiter handles a range of matters, including complex business disputes, intellectual property matters, and insurance issues, but in particular cybersecurity and related issues, and was previously the co-chair of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice at Wilson Elser. "We are excited to have Rich in the FisherBroyles family," Joel Ferdinand, global general counsel and managing partner of litigation, said in a statement. "He is a highly skilled and reputable...

