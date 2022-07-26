Legal Body Appoints President As It Seeks New Regulator

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 26, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- The Chartered Institute of Legal Executives said on Tuesday that it has tapped employment law specialist Matthew Huggett to become its new president as the trade body looks to transfer the regulatory oversight of its members. Huggett, who succeeds Caroline Jepson, promised to champion the "CILEX route" to becoming a lawyer. He said he would seek to improve the working lives and career opportunities of members of the group, which offers an alternative route to qualification from the traditional law school path. "For many, it simply isn't possible to fund a legal qualification when you have a mortgage to pay and children...

