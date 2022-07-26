BakerHostetler Adds Real Estate, Hospitality Atty In Orlando

By Madison Arnold (July 26, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has hired a hospitality partner in Orlando from Lowndes Drosdick Doster Kantor & Reed PA. The firm announced Tuesday the addition of Ormend Yeilding, who will bolster its business practice group, real estate team and hospitality industry team. He is the latest addition to the business practice group, which totals 11 new partners from this year alone. In his work, Yeilding advises developers, institutional investors and private equity groups on matters such as acquisitions, financing and restructuring, and dispositions on hotels or other leisure-related assets. "It's a real estate practice, but when you're in hospitality, you overlay that with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS