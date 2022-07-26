The Rise And Fall Of Judge Albright's Patent Court

By Dani Kass (July 26, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- After nearly four years of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright controversially soliciting masses of patent cases to be filed in his division, the chief judge of the Western District of Texas has ordered that future cases be spread throughout the district. Here's a look back at how Judge Albright drastically impacted patent litigation. Judge Albright is the only district court judge in the Waco division, meaning any case filed there would be assigned to him as opposed to going through a randomized process. This led to a concentration of cases that concerned key senators as well as the chief justice of the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS