L'Oréal Hit With Privacy Suit Over Virtual Try-On Tool

By Lauraann Wood (July 26, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- L'Oréal USA got hit Monday with a proposed class lawsuit accusing the beauty giant of using virtual try-on technology that scans Illinois consumers' biometric facial data without first obtaining their informed consent. Illinois resident Morgan Kukovec claimed that L'Oréal equips each of its websites with a "Try It On" function that allows consumers to virtually test how a product might look on them, but violates the state Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to first inform them that the technology collects, scans and uses their geometric facial data to do so. The tool is powered by ModiFace, touted by its developer...

