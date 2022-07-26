Judge Won't Revisit Denied Dismissal Of Clearview BIPA Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 26, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that she wouldn't reconsider her February ruling that facial recognition technology company Clearview AI must face multidistrict litigation claims that it unlawfully collected biometric information from photos on the internet. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman rejected Clearview's contention that she made an error when she found standing in federal court for state law claims brought by residents accusing the company of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, in light of two rulings: one from the Seventh Circuit in Thornley v. Clearview, and the U.S. Supreme Court's holding in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez....

