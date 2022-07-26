Sikhs Say Congress Wouldn't Support Marines' Beard Ban

By Daniel Wilson (July 26, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A group of prospective Marine recruits told a D.C. federal judge he should defer to Congress in allowing them to keep their beard and hair according to their Sikh customs. The Corps had effectively taken the position that potential recruits with "sincere religious dress and grooming obligations" shouldn't apply for service and that its view deserves "substantial deference," a position that is "wrong on multiple levels" and ignores the strict scrutiny requirement imposed by Congress in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, according to three Sikh men in their Monday supplemental brief. "It makes a mockery of Congress's considered judgment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS