Troutman Adds Derivatives Expertise With Ex-Stroock Atty

By Andrea Keckley (July 27, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP has hired derivatives attorney and former Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP partner Akshay Belani to join its corporate practice as a partner based in midtown Manhattan. Belani's work has been focused on derivatives as they apply to trading, structured products and capital markets, according to a news release issued Tuesday. He has represented various financial institutions in their trading of securities, futures, derivatives and commodities. "Because of the nature of my practice, I work well with practitioners who work in the funds space, in the finance space and in the commodities and energy space, and...

