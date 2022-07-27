AmTrust To Pay NY $1.25M Over Unfair Labor Practices

By Josh Liberatore (July 27, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- AmTrust Financial units agreed to pay the state of New York $1.25 million after they were found to have entered into illegal agreements with competitors to not hire each other's employees, the state attorney general's office announced. AmTrust Title Insurance Co. and First Nationwide Title Agency agreed to terminate any so-called no-poach agreements they have in place with other insurance agencies or underwriters and put an end to the restrictive employment practice, Attorney General Letitia James' office said Monday. As part of the agreement, AmTrust and First Nationwide will pay the state $1.25 million and have pledged to cooperate with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS