Meet The 11 Judges Now Sharing Albright's Patent Cases

By Dani Kass (July 27, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- As of this week, patent cases filed in Waco, Texas, are randomly assigned to one of 12 judges, rather than automatically going to the patent-friendly U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Here's a look at how much patent experience the other 11 judges have had while on the bench, for attorneys who want to roll the dice. Judge Albright likely has the most patent experience in the Western District of Texas. But on Monday, the chief judge said the former patent litigator will no longer automatically oversee all patent cases filed in Waco, even though he's the only district court judge in that division. Monday's order...

