SEC Objects To Ripple's Attempt To Hide Financial Info

By Elise Hansen (July 26, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Ripple Labs shouldn't be able to seal certain financial data as it challenges testimony from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expert witnesses, the agency told a New York federal court in the latest dispute in the parties' long-running battle. The SEC on Monday told the court that Ripple is wrongly trying to seal broad information about its financial state and the financial terms of its contracts with third parties. The information is relevant to Ripple and its executives' efforts to contest the testimony of SEC expert witnesses and shouldn't be hidden from the public, the SEC argued. "Defendants argue that one...

