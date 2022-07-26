Wawa Inks $8M Deal With State AGs Over Data Breach

By Katryna Perera (July 26, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- New Jersey and five other states have reached an $8 million settlement with Wawa Inc., resolving an investigation into a 2019 data breach that compromised approximately 34 million payment cards used by consumers to buy food, gas and other items at the convenience store chain. The acting attorney general of New Jersey, Matthew J. Platkin, issued a public announcement about the settlement on Tuesday and said New Jersey would receive approximately $2.5 million from the overall deal payout under a so-called assurance of voluntary compliance filed with the state's Division of Consumer Affairs. The other states involved in the settlement are Delaware, Florida,...

