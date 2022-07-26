AmEx Attys Waited Too Long To Collect Debt, Calif. Panel Told

By Dorothy Atkins (July 26, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A credit cardholder urged a California appellate court on Tuesday to reverse American Express' $174,000 debt collection judgment and $228,000 attorney fee award, arguing the credit card company's counsel didn't bring debt claims to trial within the five-year statute of limitations and focused instead on litigating proposed class claims challenging an arbitration provision. During a hearing before a three-judge panel, credit card holder Charles Rowsell's counsel, Anthony G. Graham of Graham & Associates LLP, argued that the trial court got it wrong when it granted American Express a win on its 2010 debt collection claims against Rowsell and his commercial lighting...

