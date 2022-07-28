Knobbe Martens Names New Leaders In LA And SF

By James Mills (July 28, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Knobbe Martens has announced new heads of its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, with both of the new office managing partners having over 20 years of experience with the firm. Brian Horne, a trial lawyer, has been named partner in charge of Knobbe Martens' Los Angeles office, taking over the role from David Weiss, who remains with the firm. Meanwhile, Andrew Merickel, a patent lawyer who specializes in the technology industry, has been named as head of the firm's San Francisco office, replacing Adeel Akhtar in the role. Akhtar served as office managing partner for nearly 20...

