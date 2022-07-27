Squire Deepens Privacy, Cyber Capabilities With 2 New Hires

By Allison Grande (July 27, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP is continuing to expand its global privacy and data security offerings with a pair of attorneys from ArentFox Schiff LLP and BakerHostetler marking the latest additions to its rapidly growing practice. Julia B. Jacobson joined Squire Patton from ArentFox Schiff last week as a partner in New York while Shea Leitch has been working as of counsel in Washington, D.C., since May after a nearly four-year stint at BakerHostetler, the attorneys told Law360 Tuesday. "Our new team members bring a diverse range of experience and new relationships that will take our practice to even greater heights," said Alan Friel, chair...

