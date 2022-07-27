Bills Boosting Kids' Online Privacy Rights Head To Full Senate

By Allison Grande (July 27, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced a pair of bipartisan bills that would expand online privacy and safety protections for children, although several members argued that additional changes and the passage of broader data privacy legislation were still necessary. During a markup session, the committee in a voice vote reported S. 1628, the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act, to the full Senate. The lawmakers also voted 28-0 to send S. 3663, the Kids Online Safety Act, to the floor. The first bill would increase the age of children protected by the existing federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act...

