Investor Says Murder-For-Hire Charge Hurt Biotech Co. Stock

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 27, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An investor has sued Enochian BioSciences Inc., claiming he and a proposed class of the biotechnology company's shareholders were hurt when trading prices for the company's shares fell after federal prosecutors leveled murder-for-hire allegations against one of Enochian's co-founders. In his suit filed Tuesday in California federal court, Enochian investor Albert Chow claimed that the company's brass subjected the company to "a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm" by relying on Enochian co-founder Serhat Gumrukcu despite knowing that he'd faced criminal allegations in his past. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had arrested Gumrukcu and charged him...

