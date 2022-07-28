Munck Wilson Mandala Expands IP Group In New Waco Office

By Jack Rodgers (July 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property and sports law attorney has joined Munck Wilson Mandala LLP's respective industry practices as part of the firm's Waco, Texas, office, the firm said Monday. Connie Powell Nichols joins Munck Wilson Mandala from Gray Reed & McGraw LLP, where she worked as an of counsel for close to two years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has more than 20 years of legal experience that includes working as an in-house counsel for Blockbuster Inc., and Global Hyatt Corp. — where she handled the hospitality giant's global intellectual property portfolio, the firm said. William A. Munck, the firm's managing...

