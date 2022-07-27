Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Argues No Duty To Defend Its Client's Customer

By Alex Schuman (July 27, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Canal Indemnity Co. says it has no duty to defend 84 Lumber after the company used windows from Canal's client on a construction project that led them to be sued.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Canal argued that it should not be responsible for defending 84 Lumber Co., a construction and building materials company, in a lawsuit accusing the company of "systemic construction defects" while building Pine Ridge at Oak Creek Townhomes. The insurer said that 84 Lumber does not meet the commercial general liability policy's requirements to be an "additional insured" to its client Gable Window Replacement Inc.'s policy....

