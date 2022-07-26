Judge Won't Delay Facebook Privacy MDL Sanctions Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (July 26, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday he won't delay a hearing on a sanctions motion accusing Facebook and its Gibson Dunn attorneys of stonewalling document production in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, saying he already rescheduled the hearing once after he and his clerks contracted COVID-19. During a case management conference held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria told counsel for both parties that he would not reschedule the sanctions motion hearing, which is currently set for Sept. 1. Facebook users sought sanctions against Facebook and its counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in May...

