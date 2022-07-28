Fintech Co. Slips Investor Suit Over China Data Law, For Now

By Katryna Perera (July 28, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed, for now, a proposed securities class action against financial tech company 360 DigiTech Inc., finding the plaintiffs' allegations that the company and its top brass lied to investors about its practice of collecting user data are legally insufficient. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein issued an order Tuesday granting 360 DigiTech's dismissal motion. The company was hit with the proposed class action last year by an investor who accused it of misleading investors about its compliance with Chinese regulations that govern the collection of user data, which caused a stock drop once the truth...

