Gold Standard Cancels Ch. 11 Auction, Accepts $20M Bid

By Elaine Briseño (July 27, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Gold Standard Baking LLC received no other qualified offers, making a $20 million stalking horse credit bidder the top contender to purchase its assets and negating the need for an auction, according to a cancellation notice filed in a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. The stalking horse credit bidder is Baking 37 Holdings, which comprises Gold Standard employees, including the current CEO, and a consortium of investment firms, according to court records. In addition to the bid, Baking 37 provided $1.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing, $500,000 of which the company was able to access. A hearing to approve the stalking horse sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS