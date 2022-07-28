Election Hopeful Can't Claim Unfair Dismissal Over Views

By Alex Baldwin (July 28, 2022, 6:36 PM BST) -- A woman fired after seeking to run for political office in Scotland cannot claim that she was "unfairly dismissed" for her opinions, an employment appeals tribunal has ruled, but it left the door open for her to pursue a challenge under anti-discrimination law. The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled on July 21 that Polly Jones cannot rely on a legal exception that protects employees from being fired for their political opinions or affiliation in a case against her former employer, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations. But it held that her political opinions were legally protected. The judgment is a partial win...

