Lender Demands €14M From German Real Estate Company

By Alex Baldwin (August 8, 2022, 7:33 PM BST) -- Private British investment firm Roundshield Partners LLP has sued a German real estate company in London, demanding that it pay more than €14 million ($14.3 million) for failing to meet repayment deadlines for a loan. A majority-owned subsidiary of Solidare Real Estate Holding GmbH defaulted on a €70 million loan it took out with Roundshield in May 2019, the lender claimed. Under the terms of the agreement, Solidare now owes €14 million, according to a High Court claim dated July 4 and now made public. The subsidiary, Pilatus SR Holding GmbH, agreed to fully repay the loan by May 22, Roundshield...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS