Freshfields Exceeds £2M Profit Per Equity Partner

By Ashish Sareen (July 27, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has posted a sixth consecutive year of growth, despite tightening market conditions, according to the latest annual financial results released Wednesday. The firm's revenue grew 10% to just over £1.7 billion ($2.05 billion), compared to £1.59 billion that was reported the previous year. Freshfields also saw a year-on-year increase in its profit per equity partner, which rose from £1.91 million to just over £2 million. There was "strong performance across all regions and practice groups," the firm said. Freshfields highlighted its expansion in the U.S., in particular, where it has appointed a new managing partner, doubled the...

