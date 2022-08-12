Watson Farley Adds Former Baker McKenzie Disputes Head

By Ashish Sareen (August 12, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP has hired the former head of litigation at Baker McKenzie in Barcelona to build out its disputes offering in Madrid. Victor Mercedes — who joined Watson Farley on July 26 — has been recruited to lead its practice representing clients in commercial and investment treaty arbitration cases, as well as commercial litigation and insolvency matters. Mercedes also has experience representing clients in white collar crime litigation, during his time leading Baker McKenzie's litigation, white collar, arbitration and insolvency team in Barcelona. "He is an excellent litigator and brings with him a wealth of expertise crucial to...

