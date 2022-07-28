Supplement Cos. Fight $476K Atty Fee Bid In Trademark Row

By Mike Curley (July 28, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT) -- A pair of supplement companies are asking a Georgia federal court to deny a rival's bid for $476,000 in attorney fees following a judgment against them in a trademark dispute, saying this is not an exceptional case that warrants an award of fees. In the brief, filed Tuesday by Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. and Canada-based Blue Mountain Holdings Ltd., the companies said their claims against Bliss Nutraceuticals LLC had merit and were pursued reasonably, so this is not a frivolous suit that entitles Bliss to fees. Bliss had asked the court to award its attorneys $476,000 in fees earlier in July, after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS