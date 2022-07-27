Chiesa Shahinian Grows In NJ With New Real Estate Litigator

By Kevin Penton (July 27, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has announced that it has added a real estate litigator previously with McManimon Scotland & Baumann LLC as a member in its West Orange, New Jersey, office. Demetrice R. Miles will work as part of Chiesa Shahinian's real estate, development and land use group, where he will concentrate his practice on real estate litigation in areas such as real estate tax appeals, eminent domain, and public utility and environmental laws, according to the firm's announcement on Tuesday. Miles has experience working as special counsel to public entities including the city of Newark, its Housing Authority, the...

