Feds Sued After Prescribed Burn Runs Amok In NM

By Faith Williams (July 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico homeowners association wants the federal government to pay for damages to its property following a prescribed burn that got out of control, becoming the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. According to the complaint filed Tuesday in the Court of Federal Claims, the Pendaries Village Community Association claims the government is responsible for compensating the HOA for the wildfire that could have been avoided. Pendaries Village is a community of almost 300 homes in Santa Fe with a resort, golf course and locations for hiking, biking and stargazing. Since the 1920s, the U.S. Forest Service has had...

