Crypto Securities Cases Are Trending Upward In 2022

By Jessica Corso (July 27, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The number of proposed class actions filed by investors rose in the first half of the year compared with the last six months of 2021, with the number of cryptocurrency-related cases expected to outpace last year's total, according to a report released Wednesday by Cornerstone Research. Cornerstone reported that 110 securities class actions had been filed during the first six months of 2022, a slight bump from the 107 lawsuits filed over the preceding six months. There were still numerous lawsuits filed concerning special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, even though SPAC mergers have become increasingly unpopular. Investors filed 18 lawsuits over SPACs in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS