NY Seeks To Build Another 2 Gigawatts Of Offshore Wind

By Clark Mindock (July 27, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- New York on Wednesday announced it is building on its momentum in the offshore wind space with the release of its third competitive solicitation for development that it hopes will power at least 1.5 million Empire State homes. The solicitation, for at least two gigawatts of offshore wind, was announced by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who noted the procurement includes the first phase of a $500 million investment plan she announced earlier this year during her state of the state address. The procurement is a major part of the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which aims to develop nine...

