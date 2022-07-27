Bridal Designer May Not Own Social Media Pages In Her Name

By Tiffany Hu (July 27, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has modified a preliminary injunction against "Say Yes to the Dress" designer Hayley Paige in a lawsuit brought by her former employers at bridal company JLM Couture, finding that JLM likely owns the social media accounts bearing her name. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said JLM Couture Inc. showed a "clear likelihood of success" on its claims against Hayley Paige Gutman — known for her Hayley Paige line of wedding dresses — amid the parties' legal battle over the designer's use of the "misshayleypaige" social media accounts. Notably, Judge Swain...

