Genesis Healthcare Unit Gets Del. Chancery Suit Sped Up

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 27, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Genesis Healthcare Inc. subsidiary servicing 26 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in California, Oregon, and Washington got the nod from a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday to speed up its Chancery Court suit against a joint venture partner for allegedly taking over the business. The plaintiffs, Gen BQ JV Holdings LLC and Post-Acute Support Services LLC, filed suit in June, alleging that the 50% owner of the entity that operates facilities had "embarked on an unlawful campaign to seize complete ownership and control of the enterprise." At a telephonic hearing Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said the plaintiffs' request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS