Ex-JPMorgan Atty's Firing Maybe Was Retaliation, Rakoff Says

By Sarah Jarvis (July 27, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff has expanded on his recent decision to partially deny JPMorgan Bank NA's last-ditch bid to dismiss a suit from a former compliance attorney who claims she was fired for raising misconduct concerns, finding the bank can't definitively show her termination wasn't tied to her complaints. In his Tuesday order, Judge Rakoff said he denied the bank summary judgment on former vice president Shaquala Williams' termination-based claim. He said that when drawing all inferences in her favor, there is a factual dispute over whether JPMorgan would have fired her "notwithstanding her protected activity." JPMorgan had argued...

