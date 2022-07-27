Insurer Says Class Definition Means There's No Way To Win

By Riley Murdock (July 27, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. asked an Arkansas federal court to reconsider certifying a class of policyholders suing the insurer over an alleged scheme to reduce payments, arguing in a memo filed Wednesday that the class definition creates an unwinnable situation. When the court certified a class led by Mason's Automotive Collision Center LLC earlier in July, it created a "fail-safe class" by amending the proposed definition to include only those whose policy excludes their property's foundation from coverage, Auto-Owners claimed. The change, which Auto-Owners said was made without notifying either party, means the class would only include those with successful claims and would...

