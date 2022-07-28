USAA Fails To Sink Class Suit Over Totaled-Car Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (July 28, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A putative class action accusing USAA of not paying the actual cash value for totaled vehicles survived the insurer's motion for judgment after a Mississippi federal judge said that the policy doesn't clearly preclude the payment of certain fees. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock denied USAA's motion for judgment on the pleadings Wednesday, saying that policyholder and class representative Bronson Thompson has sufficiently stated a claim and that the insurer failed to bring proof as to why dealer fees and taxes are not included in the actual cash value. Both parties referred to a 2007 bulletin from the Mississippi Department of...

