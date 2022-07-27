Calif. Judge Clears Odor Eliminator Product Of Infringement

By Britain Eakin (July 27, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The company that makes the Room Shocker odor eliminator has prevailed in an infringement fight with PureLine Treatment Systems LLC over the latter's patents on a method to generate chlorine dioxide gas. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez handed down the opinion Tuesday, granting summary judgment of noninfringement to California-based SMM Distributors LLC and SMM Manufacturing Inc., which operate as Biocide Systems. The judge agreed with SMM that its products are not "blended" as the PureLine patents require, and so they cannot infringe. One of the key issues in the case was whether the term "blended," as included in the preamble...

