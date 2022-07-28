Dispute Over DISA Contract Award Sent Back To Agency

By Mike Curley (July 28, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has granted the Defense Information Systems Agency's request to remand a dispute over its decision to cancel the solicitation of a technical support contract, over the objection of a vendor who argued the government just wants to cover up its mistakes. In an order filed Tuesday, Judge Zachary N. Somers said the federal government had presented legitimate and substantial concerns justifying a remand of Trace Systems Inc.'s protest over the DISA contract, and that allowing the agency to reconsider the decision would have essentially the same effect as a win in the courts for Trace....

