Polsinelli Lands Corporate Health Care Atty From Clark Hill

By James Mills (July 27, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC continues to grow its business practice, adding a Clark Hill PLC corporate health care attorney as a shareholder in Los Angeles. Anthony DiMonte, who most recently spent three years at Clark Hill, has joined Polsinelli's corporate and transactional practice, the firm announced on Friday. DiMonte handles corporate and commercial transactions as well as mergers and acquisitions, licensing and contracts, and advises on corporate governance, compliance and corporate litigation. Many of his clients are in the health care field. "I am excited to bring my practice and experience to Polsinelli, where I can collaborate with leading transactional attorneys across...

