Oglala Sioux Tribe Sues Fed On Lax Law Enforcement Claims

By Joyce Hanson (July 27, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe has sued the U.S. in South Dakota federal court for failing to provide enough law enforcement officers and criminal investigators on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, saying the government pays for only 41 employees to cover an area the size of Connecticut. The tribe's Wednesday complaint claims the federal government has breached its trust duty by providing only 33 federally funded officers and 8 federally funded criminal investigators to respond to more than 133,755 emergency 911 calls placed annually within the 5,400 square miles, or 3.1 million acres, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Pine Ridge Reservation....

