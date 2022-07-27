Southwest Airlines Pushed FAA To Close Pilot Error Inquiries

By Jonathan Capriel (July 27, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Safety officials at the Federal Aviation Administration mishandled a number of reports involving dangerous incidents of pilot error at Southwest Airlines, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel told the president and Congress, finding that the airline resisted agency requests and "pushed for quick closures." The special counsel said Wednesday that it sent letters to Congress and President Joe Biden revealing an April FAA report that showed that those charged with evaluating three events of pilot error at three airports failed to fully collect all relevant information. The incidents occurred at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, and...

