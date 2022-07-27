9th Circ. Judge Doubts Claim Hydroponics Food Isn't Organic

By Dorothy Atkins (July 27, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of arguments by traditional organic farmers that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is violating federal law by allowing hydroponic growers to label their goods as "organic," saying repeatedly that the statute doesn't specify that "everything has to be grown in soil." During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Susan Graber told Sylvia Shih-Yau Wu, counsel representing the Center for Food Safety and other groups, repeatedly that the Organic Foods Production Act doesn't appear to specify that food must be grown in soil — it just lays out various requirements if the...

