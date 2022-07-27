SAS Settles Pilot Strike, Moves Toward Ch. 11 Financing

By Vince Sullivan (July 27, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Scandinavian airline SAS AB told a New York federal judge Wednesday it has resolved a pilot labor action that threatened its restructuring plan, and it is moving toward a $700 million Chapter 11 financing package. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Gary T. Holtzer of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the 900 pilots that had gone on strike the day before the airline filed for bankruptcy had returned to work July 19, and a new collective bargaining agreement is forthcoming. "This resolution required hard work by all the parties ... and is an important step toward SAS's overall reorganization...

