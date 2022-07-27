Chicago Settles Ex-Firefighter's Harassment Claim Before Trial

By Celeste Bott (July 27, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago has reached a settlement with a Latino firefighter on the day the parties were due to go to trial on his claim that he suffered severe racial harassment from his co-workers, creating a hostile work environment that his supervisors negligently failed to address and remedy. The settlement resolves the decade-old case brought by Robert Alamo, who filed suit in 2012 and worked for the Fire Department until he was fired in 2017. Alamo, who is Puerto Rican, alleged that during his three years with the city's Engine 55, a co-worker called him racial slurs on almost a...

