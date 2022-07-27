Fed. Circ. Urged Not To Rehear Gas Valve Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (July 27, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers urged the Federal Circuit Wednesday not to reconsider a panel's decision upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board determination that a challenge to a valve patent was time-barred, arguing that the appellate panel didn't give the board an improper authority to overturn its decisions. The group of gas regulator manufacturers, known as Bennett Regulator Guards Inc., said in a response that the Federal Circuit shouldn't grant the bid for rehearing or rehearing en banc from Atlanta Gas Light Co., which came after a split panel opinion that affirmed the PTAB's termination of an inter partes review on Bennett's gas valve...

