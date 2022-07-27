Energy Dept. Aims To Boost EV With $102M Battery Plant Loan

By Keith Goldberg (July 27, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it's finalized a $102 million loan to a manufacturer of electric vehicle battery materials, resuscitating a dormant loan program for advanced vehicle technology as part of the Biden administration's push to boost U.S. clean energy manufacturing. The DOE's Loan Programs Office closed the loan for Australia-based Syrah Technologies LLC to expand its Vidalia, Louisiana, processing facility that produces graphite-based active anode material, which is used in lithium-ion batteries that power EVs and other clean energy technologies. The office issued the loan under Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, the first time the program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS